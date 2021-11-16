Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $14.03 on Top Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $49.21 million and $13.50 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.03 or 0.00023205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00069412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,546.60 or 1.00152225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.99 or 0.07066446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

