Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

