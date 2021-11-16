Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.31.

MFC traded up C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,024. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.05 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.57.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Insiders sold 36,909 shares of company stock worth $924,765 over the last 90 days.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

