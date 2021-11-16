Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$29.50 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by Evercore from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.31.

Shares of TSE:MFC traded up C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.77. 7,150,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,024. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a market cap of C$50.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,909 shares of company stock worth $924,765 over the last three months.

Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

