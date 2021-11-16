Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $20.65 on Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Maple has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $1.44 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $20.65 or 0.00034021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00224009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794,482 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

