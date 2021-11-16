MAPS Trading 18% Lower This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $40.22 million and approximately $274,639.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005060 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011455 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006411 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,473,497 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

