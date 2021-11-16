MarketPeak (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00222974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010483 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

