Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CTO Sells 3,337 Shares

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) CTO David Benhaim sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $24,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MKFG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 604,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37. Markforged Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKFG. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,948,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,161,000 after buying an additional 2,808,120 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the third quarter worth approximately $16,400,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

