Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0858 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $26.61 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

