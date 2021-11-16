Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of MAR traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

