Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,090 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 53,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,884,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 188,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

