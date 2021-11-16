Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 1,182,608 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.