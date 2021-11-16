Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 275,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.41% of Purple Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Truist Securities lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

