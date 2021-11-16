Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.25 ($1.04). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 78.15 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,986,743 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARS shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Marston’s from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marston’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 106 ($1.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.84. The stock has a market cap of £516.07 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

In other news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

