Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Purchases C$85,995.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Terrence Lyons bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,995.

Martinrea International stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,818. Martinrea International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. The company has a market cap of C$881.63 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.86.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

