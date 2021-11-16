Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.39. Marvell Technology reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,150 shares of company stock worth $2,882,725. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.80. 40,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,074. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.