Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 3,700 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.52. 261,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,464. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $303.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Masimo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.