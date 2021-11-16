Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 3,700 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.52. 261,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,464. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $303.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 0.74.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Masimo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Masimo by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Masimo
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
