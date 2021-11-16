MASQ (MASQ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $191,237.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $191,237.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00094233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,107.96 or 1.00415172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,219.34 or 0.07048739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,882,494 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

