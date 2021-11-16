Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach Sells 10,670 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MA stock traded up $8.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.56. 4,840,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.53 and its 200 day moving average is $361.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 25,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $7,014,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.