Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Brokerages predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $432.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $359.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matador Resources.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MTDR opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.
In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.