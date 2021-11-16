Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.66 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.66 or 0.00384375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

