Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Peter T. Heilmann Sells 7,052 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $636,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MATX traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 287,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,805. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Matson by 72,124.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

