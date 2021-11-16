Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.52 and last traded at C$6.52. 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 56,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$950.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

