Maxim Group Upgrades VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) to “Buy”

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VTSI. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VirTra by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

