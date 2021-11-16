MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.86

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.86 and traded as high as C$19.18. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 17,104 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$526.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

