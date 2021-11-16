McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.4% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

