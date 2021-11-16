MDA (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.50 to C$16.50. The stock traded as low as C$13.30 and last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 48349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.46.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDA. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.86.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.