Medtronic (MDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

