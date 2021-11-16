MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Critical Review

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get MedX alerts:

MedX has a beta of 2.49, indicating that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedX and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Etsy $1.73 billion 21.07 $349.25 million $3.38 84.84

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MedX and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 0 3 16 0 2.84

Etsy has a consensus price target of $248.21, suggesting a potential downside of 13.44%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than MedX.

Summary

Etsy beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.