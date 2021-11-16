megaBONK (MBONK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,153.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $218,089.34 and approximately $8,153.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00221701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

