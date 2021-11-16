Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the October 14th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

