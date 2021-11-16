Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 622,000 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the October 14th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

