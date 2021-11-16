Megacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $169,036.47 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.43 or 0.00390811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,736,480 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

