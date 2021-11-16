Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 386,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,760,000 after acquiring an additional 88,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

