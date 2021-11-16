Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Meridian Bioscience worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

