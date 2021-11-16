Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Short Interest Update

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the October 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNUG stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

