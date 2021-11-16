Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) shares rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

About Mesoblast (OTCMKTS:MEOBF)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

