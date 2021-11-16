MetaMorph Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $834.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $314,377.46 and $834.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 361,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.