Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.28 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $21.91 million and $152,227.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.88 or 0.07109275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00084830 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 117.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,295,341 coins and its circulating supply is 79,295,244 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.