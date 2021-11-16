Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.53

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.53 and traded as high as C$57.33. Methanex shares last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 143,465 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76.

In other news, Director Rudinauth Chadee acquired 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,906.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

About Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

