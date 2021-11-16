Metronome Price Tops $5.47 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00009088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $67.19 million and approximately $93,740.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metronome alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00068922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00093844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,167.52 or 0.99973414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,240.34 or 0.07045679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,571,657 coins and its circulating supply is 12,285,283 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.