Metropolis Capital Ltd Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,448,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 7.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Progressive worth $130,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 364.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,175. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.14. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

