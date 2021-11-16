Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 8,109 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 12.1% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.11 on Tuesday, hitting $2,963.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,012.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,837.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,640.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

