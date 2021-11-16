Michael J. Mckenney Sells 4,728 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KAI traded up $5.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.30. 33,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.29 and a 1 year high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

