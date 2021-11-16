Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

