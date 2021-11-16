Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,624,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $383,090,000 after buying an additional 233,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $337.80. 291,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,756,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $208.16 and a 52 week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.