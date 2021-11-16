Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,323 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

