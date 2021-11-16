MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Reaches $100.44 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $100.44 million and approximately $134.82 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00093641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.89 or 1.00819143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.15 or 0.06962923 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

