MileVerse Price Hits $0.0241 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and $7.41 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MileVerse alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,530,000 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MileVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MileVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.