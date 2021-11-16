Millennium Management LLC Acquires 148,890 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 127.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of US Foods worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

