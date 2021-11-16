Millennium Management LLC Buys 265,136 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 428.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,136 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.50% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,562,000 after purchasing an additional 311,947 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after buying an additional 394,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,189 in the last ninety days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

